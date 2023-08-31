1, 2, 3, let’s go b*tch — Taylor Swift is taking the Eras Tour to movie theaters. On Aug. 31, the Grammy winner surprised fans by not only confirming long-lingering rumors that she was making an Eras Tour concert film, but revealing that it’s coming much sooner than you think, even though she still has over a year of the worldwide trek left to go.

Swift first announced the upcoming film and debuted its trailer on Good Morning America, before taking to social media to share her excitement. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote. Similar to the Eras Tour, there’s a dress code for the occasion. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” she added. “1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

Rumors that Swift was planning an Eras Tour film or documentary first swirled when professional cameras were seen shooting the singer onstage as she performed some of her six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Fans also pointed out how their light-up bracelets for those shows were much bigger, almost as if they were tailor-made for a cinematic experience. TMZ reported that cameras have also been following Swift behind the scenes, but since the film trailer doesn’t show any BTS footage, it’s possible that part is being saved for a later project.

While movie tickets won’t be as difficult to get as tickets to the actual Eras Tour shows, they’re still selling out fast. Below, here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film and how to snag your own tickets.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Premiere Date

As announced by Swift, the Eras Tour film will premiere in theaters on none other than Oct. 13, to match her lucky number, of course.

Swift also shared the film’s trailer on social media, giving fans a sneak peek at the high-definition concert footage filmed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and teasing all of the ten album eras showcased during the show. “We’re going to go on a little adventure together and that adventure is going to span 17 years of music,” she says. “How does that sound?”

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Tickets

Tickets for the Eras Tour film are currently available to purchase from AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, as well as movie ticketing website Fandango. AMC will be showing the film at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout its initial engagement, plus special showtimes have been scheduled on Halloween, which falls on a Tuesday. Currently, tickets are on sale through Nov. 4, but there’s always a chance the release will be extended.

Tickets cost $19.89, to mark the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with children’s tickets costing $13.13, because of course, they do. However, if you want to see the film on IMAX or Dolby Cinema formats, there will be an upcharge as usual. And in a change from typical movie ticket policy, no refunds will be permitted in an effort to stop scalpers from buying tickets and reselling them at exoribitant prices.

Ticket buyers at AMC will receive a free mini-poster while supplies last, while collectible popcorn buckets and drink cups will also be available to purchase at AMC theaters while supplies last (and if some of the Eras Tour merch is any indication, they won’t last long).

How Long Is The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie?

According to movie theater websites, the Eras Tour concert film will last approximately two hours and 45 minutes. This means that a small chunk of Swift’s show, which typically runs closer to three and a half hours, has been cut from the film.

According to Variety, no songs have been cut from the 45-song setlist, and the film will still include an unknown number of “secret songs” that she’s sung throughout the tour. Possible “secret song” choices include “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “Our Song,” “You Are in Love,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” all of which Swift performed at the L.A. shows that fans know were filmed. This means that a good amount of Swift’s song transitions and monologues have likely been removed from the film, but fans won’t know exactly what’s been cut until it premieres in theaters on Oct. 13.

Can You Stream The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie?

As of now, the Eras Tour film is only being released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13 and will not be available to stream on any platform. The movie is also not currently scheduled to be released in theaters outside of North America, likely because Swift is still set to take the Eras Tour internationally from the end of 2023 through the summer of 2024.

This post will be updated as more details are announced.