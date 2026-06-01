If you’ve ever scrolled through a busy TikTok comments section, you’ve seen it: the faux-chipper sign-off “Hope this helps!”

In more sincere contexts (that is, when preceded by something actually helpful), the phrase absolutely has its place. But when you’re deep in the comment trenches, the pithy postscript often serves as shorthand for smug dismissal — as if to say “It’s not that deep!” or “I could hardly be bothered to write this... but I had to let you know you’re wrong.”

A beginner runner sharing her modest mile time? “Hey! So, you’re actually walking. Hope this helps!”

A fan voicing their qualms with a particular storyline in their favorite series? “It’s a TV show. Hope this helps!”

Stars wield the polarizing turn of phrase, too. On May 19, content creator @msgigggles voiced her disappointment in the lack of size inclusivity in Kacey Musgraves’ Kacey Lee collection at Walmart. Later that day, the “Dry Spell” singer commented on Instagram: “Hiii not in my control at all. Sorry you’re disappointed. Hope this helps! 🩷”

The apology rang hollow with many commenters — one of whom responded: “Hope what helps?”

Distaste for the unhelpful use of the term has been mounting for some time now. But Kacey’s quip makes me wonder: Have we finally reached the “hope this helps” tipping point?

Here, it has the effect of abruptly shutting down conversation. And worse, when it’s used to derisively punch down — as is often the case in TikTok dogpiles — it sounds a little like something Emily Charlton would say in The Devil Wears Prada after telling Andy Sachs her eyebrows suck.

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

It often leaves little room for nuance or empathy. And when criticism is warranted, can’t we find a more constructive way to express it?

Fortunately, the saying’s genuine use hasn’t completely fallen off. Last year, Kylie Jenner did curious girlies a solid by sharing her plastic surgery deets in a fan’s TikTok comments: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.” And country musician Alana Springsteen just dropped a healing-centric album called Hope This Helps, where she seems to take the expression at face value — like in “Note to Self,” where she offers her younger self some words of encouragement.

Even in its time-worn familiarity, there’s a sweet sentiment in the term. But if you’re not providing actual support, it might be time to give this riposte a rest. Hope this helps! For real, though.