Kylie Jenner Shared All The Details On Her Breast Implants

Shooting your shot can pay off. That’s what TikTok user Rachel Leary discovered when she posted a video asking Kylie Jenner for more information about the breast implants she got when she was 19. After Leary told the Kardashians star that she aspired to get the same results, Jenner shared the specifics of her augmentation in the comments.

Serving Breastpiration

Leary was straightforward in her request to know what, exactly, Jenner had done so that she can get the same. In her video, she described the Kylie Cosmetics founder as having “the most perfect natural looking boob job ever,” adding, “That is what I aspire mine to look like.” She wondered about whether they were implants or if Jenner had fat transfer, noting at one point, “I don’t expect you to share who did the work… but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open.”

“Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner,” Leary wrote in her caption, alongside the pleading emoji. “i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

Leary got even more than she bargained for: Jenner gave her all the specifics, including implant volume, profile, placement, and type, plus her surgeon’s name. Responding in the comments, Jenner wrote, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”

Jenner checks her cleavage at the 2025 Met Gala. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Needless to say, Leary was thrilled that Jenner answered her plea. “KYLIEEEEE!!! you are the best THANK YOU,” she wrote.

As Jenner mentioned, her surgery was performed by Dr. Garth Fisher. His website describes him as “a true artist in the field of breast implant surgery.” He’s also a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Not only did he perform Jenner’s breast augmentation, he was also responsible for Kourtney Kardashian’s when she was in her early 20s. Both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have gotten facelifts from Fisher that were featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and he removed a tumor from Khloe Kardashian’s face in 2022.

Kylie’s Plastic Surgery Regrets

After years of speculation about whether or not she’d gotten breast implants, Jenner confirmed she had during The Kardashians Season 3 in 2023. “I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she said, per Today, referring to her now 7-year-old daughter. “Within six months of having Stormi, not thinking that I would, like, have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing.”

Jenner voiced her regrets about getting the procedure at such a young age at the time, calling her natural breasts “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “perfect size, perfect everything.” “I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with,” she said. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”