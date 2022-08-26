House of the Dragon, the spin-off of HBO’s Game of Thrones series, has finally thundered its way to television screens. The fantasy series was famous for its sprawling storylines and expansive cast of characters. After just one episode of House of the Dragon, it appears that the prequel series is headed in a similar direction. In last week’s premiere, fans returned to Westeros to witness the beginning of the Targaryen family’s downfall. With plenty of new characters with familiar names and many schemes afoot, there’s a lot to keep track of, including when to expect the next episode to arrive.

Here is everything you need to know about House of the Dragon Episode 2, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

When Is The House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Release Date?

Episode 2 of House of the Dragon is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 28. Being the current marquee show for HBO, one can expect that throughout its Season 1 run, the program will always air on Sunday evenings — as was the case with Game of Thrones.

Where Can I Watch The House Of The Dragon Episode 2?

Ollie Upton / HBO

House Of The Dragon Episode 2 can be viewed on HBO or the network’s streaming service HBO Max, both of which are available via subscription. Currently, it costs $9.99 per month for the HBO Max subscription plan with ads. The ad-free version is $14.99 per month.

When Is The House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Release Time?

According to HBO’s official schedule, Episode 2 will air at 9:00 p.m. ET. Viewers in the U.S., regardless of their time zone, can expect the new episode also to be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time. The network plans to air Episode 1 directly before the Episode 2 premiere at 7:43 p.m ET if anyone needs a refresher.

Is There A House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Trailer?

Episode 2 does not have its own dedicated trailer, but last week’s premiere did reveal a “Weeks Ahead” trailer that teases what’s to come this season. It contains several scenes that fans might see in Episode 2. It also clues us into where the story could be going next, with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) beginning his rampage and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) dealing with the growing feeling that the realm would sooner collapse into itself than allow a woman to rule. The fight for the throne is getting hot.

How Many Episodes Are Left In The House Of The Dragon Season 1?

After Episode 2 premieres on Aug. 28, there will be eight more episodes left in Season 1. Like the first season of its predecessor series, House of the Dragon will have 10 episodes total this season. If each remaining episode airs on consecutive Sundays, fans should plan to watch the Season 1 finale on Oct. 23.

What Is The House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Title?

Episode 2’s title is “The Rogue Prince,” which provides a big clue on who the episode may be about — Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen. We could expect Daemon’s antics to cause court politics to go sideways as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) grapples with a kingdom that might be losing confidence in him after he announced his daughter would be heir to the Iron Throne. So far, HBO is keeping the rest of the episode titles under wraps, only to reveal them weekly.

What Is The House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Runtime?

Episode 1 ran for just over an hour at 66 minutes, and audiences can expect a similar runtime in the future. On HBO’s website, it lists Episode 2 to be 54 minutes long. The network has slated the weekly Sunday episodes in an hour-long time slot, which means that future episodes will be roughly an hour.

Ollie Upton/HBO

What Is The House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Plot?

Episode 2 will almost certainly deal with the wake of Episode 1, which revolved around King Viserys attempting to will himself a male heir to the Targaryen dynasty. Unfortunately, his obsession ended with his wife’s and newborn son’s deaths. His brother, Prince Daemon, remained next in line for the throne, but the ever-egotistical prince ran his mouth in public and mocked the king’s dead newborn, leading him to be stripped of his succession in favor of the king’s daughter, Princess Rhaenyra. The episode culminated with the king’s council and other realm elites swearing fealty to Rhaenyra, as Daemon must fly back to the Vale to be with his estranged wife.

With Rhaenyra ushered toward power and Daemon relegated to the sidelines, expect tensions in the Targaryen family to start rising in Episode 2. Rhaenyra will likely have to deal with many obstacles as the kingdom might still resist the idea of seeing a woman on the Iron Throne. She may also have to worry about her father remarrying and siring another heir, especially if the show follows the book’s storyline. The first episode also saw the king’s hand, Otto (Rhys Ifans), telling his daughter (and Rhaenyra’s friend), Alicent (Emily Carey), to pay a visit to the king. The two have a friendly conversation, and Episode 2 and beyond might continue exploring that potential relationship. As for Daemon, because the episode seems to be titled after him (“The Rogue Prince”), it’s fair to expect the former heir to have a significant presence and cause quite the stir.