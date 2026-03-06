How Accurate Is JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette's Wedding In 'Love Story'?

John F. Kennedy Jr. was one of the most public Kennedy family members in his lifetime, but to this day, the world still clamors for details of his wedding to Carolyn Bessette due to how shockingly private it was. Now, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is attempting to give viewers a peek into their special day, recreating many aspects of the couple’s real-life ceremony.

On the March 5 episode “The Wedding,” JFK Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn (Sarah Pidgeon) discuss ways to hold their wedding without cameras or media attention, and he convinces her to get married on a tiny island off the coast of Georgia, where he once took one of his ex-girlfriends.

Sure, there aren’t any paved roads, air conditioning, or much modern technology at all, which horrifies JFK Jr.’s sister Caroline (Grace Gummer), who repeatedly offers her Martha’s Vineyard home as a wedding venue. But in the end, their desire for privacy wins out, and the Kennedy family trudges to the tiny island, where the couple skinny-dips before their big day and wed in a remote chapel.

Of course, there are a few bumps in the road, from Bessette’s mother emotionally storming off during their rehearsal dinner to the bride’s dress not fitting properly. But given Love Story’s approach in blending well-known stories with fictionalized scenarios to form the couple’s narrative, it’s only natural for viewers to wonder which details in the wedding episode are accurate.

Where Did JFK Jr. & Carolyn Get Married?

Thomas S England/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images

JFK Jr. and Bessette wed on Sept. 21, 1996, at the First African Baptist Church on Cumberland Island, a mile off the coast of Georgia. They tied the knot in front of just 40 of their closest friends and family, meaning their wedding truly was as intimate as depicted in Love Story.

On the show, Bessette’s wardrobe issues caused a several-hour delay, leading JFK Jr. and his guests to light dozens of candles to hold the ceremony at dusk, since the church didn’t have electricity. According to Edward Klein’s biography, this story was true, and the wedding took place after sunset, leading Rev. Charles J. O'Byrne to lead the service by reading with a flashlight.

Who Attended The Wedding?

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Bessette wore a custom bridal gown from her close friend, emerging designer Narciso Rodriguez. While this caused tension in the series with her former boss Calvin Klein, who felt betrayed by not being asked to design her dress, it’s unknown if he actually felt that way. However, he didn’t attend the actual wedding.

Just like the show, JFK Jr.’s cousin Anthony Radziwill served as his best man, and his sister Caroline was Carolyn’s matron of honor. In the series, Carolyn choosing Caroline over her sister Lauren led to family tensions, which only increased when their mother Ann voiced concerns that JFK Jr. wasn’t ready for marriage. But it’s not known if any of these situations actually happened.

Regardless of how it played out, Carolyn’s mother and sister attended the wedding. But one detail that the series overlooked was that Caroline’s daughters, Rose and Tatiana Schlossberg, were the flower girls, while her son Jack served as the ringbearer.

In the episode, two little girls are seen holding flower buckets (not walking down the aisle), but there’s no sign of a young ring-bearer — possibly to avoid further clashes with Jack, who has publicly criticized the show.