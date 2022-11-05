Aaron Carter died on Saturday, Nov. 5. The 34-year-old singer-rapper was found dead at home, TMZ first reported. His agent Roger Paul later confirmed his death to Bustle, saying in a statement: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the scene at 11 a.m. on Saturday after Carter’s body was found in his bathtub, per TMZ. Law enforcement sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that there was a death at his house but initially were not able to say whether or not that person was Carter. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Carter’s first success as a singer came in his early childhood, and he released his first album in 1997, at age 9. His self-titled debut sold a million copies, and he went on to release hits like “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He also got into acting in 2001 with a guest starring role on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire and later got into reality TV. He and his siblings, including his older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, had an E! reality series called House of Carters in 2006, and he competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

The singer struggled with addiction along the way, and he sought treatment in 2011 as he was working on a music comeback. At the time, he was looking for “guidance and cleansing,” his manager Johnny Wright told E!. The singer unfortunately continued to battle prescription drug dependence, and during a September 2017 episode of The Doctors, he talked about how he was trying to give them up. He said he was taking them for multiple mental health issues, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and anxiety, per TMZ.

