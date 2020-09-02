Nicola Adams Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Ella Baig

After earning two Olympic gold medals and becoming one half of Strictly Come Dancing's first-ever same-sex pairing, Nicola Adams has become something of a national treasure. Fans have also become familiar with Adams’ relationship with her longtime partner Ella Baig. After first revealing they were pregnant back in February, the couple has now welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

Taking to Instagram on July 11, Adams wrote: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.” In an additional statement, Adams revealed that Baig gave birth to their newborn on “Saturday morning at around 7 a.m.” She continued, “Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.”

There are set to be big changes in the Adams and Baig household following the arrival of their little one, but what do we know of the couple’s journey before parenthood? The duo’s relationship began when Adams and Baig met on a night out, as they revealed when they appeared via video link on Loose Women back in June 2020. When asked if it was love at first sight the cute couple both burst out laughing, with Baig saying, "It was definitely something along those lines."

Baig, a beauty blogger, fashion stylist, and model, hails from the same hometown as Adams, Leeds. Apart from sharing that pretty convenient thing in common, the couple also shares an adorable American bulldog called Brooklyn.

Alongside announcing the birth of their first child, the couple also unveiled their baby’s very own Instagram account, Baby Adams, which has more than 2,100 followers at the time of writing.

Following their happy family update, many fellow celebrities were quick to send their well-wishes on social media. “Ah, congratulations! Welcome to the world, baby,” singer and presenter Fleur East commented. Meanwhile, Johannes Radebe, Amy Dowden, Giles Hattersley, and Clara Amfo also offered their congratulations.