They may be a pretty private family but the Beckham clan are never out of the headlines for long. All eyes have been on Brooklyn Beckham during 2021 as he announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz in July. However, it was his younger brother who stole the show at the 2021 British Fashion Awards. Romeo Beckham made his relationship with Mia Regan red carpet official at the prestigious event and now fans will no doubt want to learn more about the young couple.

Romeo Beckham, 19, looked slick in a black military-style suit at the awards show at the Royal Albert Hall, proving that all the Beckham men know how to nail a red carpet look. He was joined by Mia, who wore a black, fringed midi dress. It’s the first time they’ve stepped out together on a red carpet since they started dating in May 2019.

The pair didn’t make their relationship Instagram official immediately, waiting until September 2019 to post a picture together. However, in May 2020 Beckham posted a series of incredibly sweet anniversary pictures of the pair and wrote, “Happy 1 year mooch love u so much.”

It’s currently unknown how the pair actually first met. However, Regan is a model signed with Storm modelling agency. She’s described on their website as “the quintessential millennial muse with a unique gen-z approach to fashion and beauty.” She has an Instagram under the name Mimi Moocher and has an impressive 506k followers.

Since Mia has worked with big-name brands such as Missoma, PrettyLittleThing, and House of Sunny, while Romeo has teamed up with the likes of Burberry and Canada Goose, it’s likely the couple ran in the same social media and fashion circles. This may have been how their romance started.

It’s been reported that the pair spent lockdown with their respective parents and were separated for a time. However, this hasn’t stopped Mia from becoming a firm fixture on the Beckham’s trips abroad and a supporter of Victoria Beckham’s latest style ventures. Mia was pictured on the Beckham’s family holiday to Italy in July 2021. She also wished Romeo’s younger sister Harper a happy seventh birthday and the couple have been on their own private mini-breaks to Cornwall and Paris.

Having Victoria Beckham as a mother in law would be pretty daunting but Mia seems to have found a match made in heaven with VB. She’s created artwork for Victoria’s Instagram and modelled some of the pieces from VB’s collaboration with Reebok. Alongside Romeo, she’s also attended some of her shows.

It’s clear that Victoria her son’s girlfriend are close as, in November this year, Mia posted a cheeky bikini shot on the beach with ‘POSH’ written across her bum. Victoria replied with laughing faces. And seasoned red carpet attendee Victoria was on hand before the British Fashion Awards last night to placate Mia’s nerves. The young star told Vogue that Victoria helped her get ready, talking to her about what she was wearing, her nails, and her make-up. And – let’s be honest – fashion gurus don’t really come more experienced than Posh Spice herself.