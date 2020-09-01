On May 9, Sheridan Smith and her partner Jamie Horn became parents for the first time. And in a special hour-long documentary airing tonight (Sep. 1) titled Becoming Mum, viewers will be taken on a journey from the beginning of Smith's pregnancy up to the birth of their baby boy. But how did Sheridan Smith and her partner Jamie meet?

Set to be revealed in the documentary per iNews, Smith and Horn met through Tinder in 2018. "On our first date she was so timid, so sweet and nervous," Horn said in a statement given to Bustle UK. "She came into this ram-packed boozer an hour late. She walked in and literally gave me this smile from across the bar and that was it."

After three months of dating, Horn proposed to Smith in May 2018. The couple are not married, and as Smith told This Morning presenters Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2019, they're in no rush. "I am just going to enjoy being engaged for now," she said. "We are just enjoying our life in the country."

Now enjoying life in the country as a family of three, Becoming Mum will chart everything from the first scans and pre-natal classes to welcoming their little boy into the world. "Having a baby never crossed my mind until I met Jamie," Smith said. "I love him so much. He's so brilliant. He's going to be a great dad. I just hope I'm a good mum."

As someone who openly talks about their mental health, Smith uses Becoming Mum to "explore what help is available for other pregnant women and new mums," ITV writes. Meeting with a psychiatrist who specliaises in mental health during and after pregnancy, Sheridan "finds the meeting reassuring and it helps her to understand her struggles are possibly linked to past traumatic events, which often come to the surface in pregnancy."

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum is on ITV tonight (Sep. 1) at 9 p.m.