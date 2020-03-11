Following her critically acclaimed on-screen portrayal of the legendary Cilla Black, the BAFTA award-winning Sheridan Smith is returning to play the British treasure once again — this time in a spectacular musical adaptation of Black's remarkable life story. The upcoming stage production is scheduled to get underway later this year, and if this sounds like your cup of tea, here's how to get tickets to Sheridan Smith's Cilla The Musical.

As the Liverpool Echo reports, the musical will begin its 2020 run at the Liverpool Empire Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for a four week residency. The stage show will then move on across the UK, stopping by in Aylesbury, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Leeds. Tickets are now available to purchase via the ATG Tickets website.

Smith is set to reprise her portrayal of the Liverpudlian entertainer upon the show's debut, having previously played Black in ITV's award-winning four-part series, Cilla. The musical is directed by West End theatre producer Bill Kenwright, and penned by BAFTA-winner Jeff Pope — who also worked on the original ITV biographical drama.

According to ITV, Cilla The Musical depicts the life and career of Cilla Black, who after humble beginnings in Liverpool, went on to become an international sensation. The Blind Date host's star shone bright for an impressive six decades prior to her death in 2015, and throughout the upcoming theatre shows, audiences can expect to enjoy some of Black's greatest hits, including the likes of "Anyone Who Had A Heart," "Something Tells Me," and many more.

The production first debuted back in 2017 with Kara Lily Hayworth in the starring role. However, news that Smith would soon be taking the reins first emerged earlier this year after the Two Pints of Lager star addressed rumours of her involvement on social media. Speaking on Instagram, the actor said, "Ok seeing as most of you guessed it. I’ll be bringing Cilla to the stage later this year! Can’t wait to see u all there I hope!"

Prior to Cilla The Musical's initial 2017 run, Black's son, Robert Willis, explained how the show wound up becoming the final project Cilla had approved before her death. As the Metro reports, Willis revealed he had previously discussed the possibility of a theatre show with his late mother. However, in the wake of her death, plans were temporarily abandoned.

"When she died, naturally, all the plans went on hold. But we, all of us, felt it would be a sort of living memorial to her," Willis recalled, before adding, "It’s the last big connection that I have with her. I want to do it for her. It was the last project she wanted to see happen."

Tickets for Cilla The Musical are on sale now.