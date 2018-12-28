The ITV competition show Dancing On Ice skated it's way back onto our TV screens in early January, along with a fresh batch of competing celebrity contestants. The line up of the 2021 series includes a telly and stage icon, a beloved presenter and… Rebekah Vardy — all of whom will be put through their paces as they get to grips with the sometimes dangerous winter sport. But how much are the Dancing On Ice contestants paid?

Well, when it comes to this year's lineup, no contestant fees have been revealed by the broadcaster. I have reached out to ITV for comment and will update you if I with any new information. However, according to Metro, the skating celebrities are paid a standard £25,000 payment for signing up, which can increase as time goes on and they remain in the competition. Those who make it to the quarter-final allegedly take home £60,000, and those who get to the final receive £75,000. To top it all of, the winner reportedly receives £100,000.

As reported by OK Magazine, the Baywatch legend Pamela Anderson was famously paid a huge £150,000 for her appearance in the 2013 series of Dancing On Ice. However, the money wasn't exactly well spent, as the Canadian actress was quickly voted off the competition show in the first week. At the time of this series, one source told the Mirror, "Pammy is the biggest star we have had in years and we hoped she would pull in millions of viewers for weeks and weeks. Her skating partner Matt Evers flew to America for weeks of training. We had to book first class flights for her and source plush accommodation for months too in case she got to the final stages. All in all we’ve spent about £150,000 on Pammy and she has lasted one week. It’s a disaster."

ITV

The thirteenth series of the hit skating show started on Jan. 17, and the lineup includes former TOWIE star Billie Shepard, former Olympic skier Graham Bell, as well as Denise Van Outen, Jason Donavan, and Rebekah Vardy. Plus we have former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, rapper Lady Leshurr, comedian Rufus Hound, and Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay. The series also starred former Hear’Say singer and presenter Myleene Klass, who was eliminated in the first week.

Also appearing in the new series are returning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, as well as the lineup of judges that includes John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, and Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6 p.m. on ITV.