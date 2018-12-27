Love them or hate them, WhatsApp groups can be a breeding ground for drama. Sure it’s nice to be part of one the morning after a big night out — it's the place where you can discuss everything that went down. They are less fun when you are about to present a big idea to your boss and someone is having a meltdown about their significant other. How do you leave them? Well, life coach and all round general guru, GC has found a way. Gemma Collins was removed from Dancing on Ice's WhatsApp group for “just telling it how it is,” reports the Metro. If that isn’t the most Gemma Collins reason for being removed from a group chat then I don’t know what is, and I love her all the more for it.

Metro reported that at the Dancing On Ice press day Gemma Collins set the record straight as to why she had been removed from the group's WhatsApp chat after fellow contestant, Brian McFadden revealed the other stars don’t always put up with her “diva” behaviour. He said, “she gets removed when she’s rude. She can be a diva to all the ITV people, but when she’s a diva to us she gets blocked.” Well that is hard-line. However Collins made clear that is all fun and games. Metro reported that she said, “I’ve been blocked form the WhatsApp group twice [for] just telling it how it is.” While they may have called her a diva there seems to be a lot of love in the group for Collins. How couldn’t there be? She revealed, “‘on the third time I left and Brian said I’m not letting you leave, come back baby.”

Whilst it has been confirmed that Dancing On Ice will return to our screens on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. on ITV, the celebs have been in training for weeks. The line-up for Season 11 is seriously exciting and I have no doubt the stars have been put through their paces. Joining Collins and McFadden will be Love Island’s Wes Nelson, former Strictly pro James Jordan, Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, and TV presenter Saira Khan to name a few.

Collins has revealed that so far the training hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Coupled up with ice skating extraordinaire, Matt Evers, she has had her fair share of bumps and scrapes along the way to launch night. However, she reassured fans you won’t catch her quitting. She told Metro:

“To be honest hun, it’s all good TV. That’s what it’s about, the GC is all about the drama. ‘Is she or isn’t she?' I’m gonna prove a lot of people wrong and that’s the bit I can’t wait for.”

And I can’t wait either.

Whilst her fellow celebrity contestants might not always be able to handle a few Gemma Collins home truths I am backing her all the way to the Dancing on Ice 2019 Final. There was never any doubt that she was going to be anything other than pure entertainment. Perhaps, unsurprisingly she has a lot of faith in the power of GC to win too. In the Dancing On Ice trailer she announces "Torvill and Dean take a step to the left, because I’m about to win the Bolero Cup.”