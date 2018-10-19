Gogglebox Families Get A Monthly Payment Plus Perks

Channel 4’s groundbreaking reality hit Gogglebox is back for an impressive 16th series, and viewers can once again look forward to the hilarious TV critiques of Britain’s favourite couch potatoes. But do the stars of the show get paid for their efforts? And if so, how much are the Gogglebox families paid?

As The Sun reports, the families are awarded a monthly allowance of around £1,500, and the amount is thought to be split amongst each family member at their own discretion. To earn their pay-check, Gogglebox families are required to film for a total of 12 hours per week, across two six hour shifts. In addition to the monthly pay packet, stars of the show also get to enjoy other perks of the job, including a free takeaway of their choice during each filming session. Although this might sound like a dream gig, the majority of the cast tend to stick with their pre-Gogglebox everyday jobs throughout production.

If you've ever fancied becoming a professional armchair critic yourself, the show’s production company Studio Lambert have in the past been open to applications — and in previous years, hopefuls were seemingly encouraged to email submissions to applyforgogglebox@studiolambert.com, the Express reports. The production company reportedly seeks families who hold "strong and entertaining" opinions. However, speaking back in 2015, show boss Stephen Lambert revealed that cast members are usually “found and persuaded to be on the show,” adding that “we've never advertised for people on Gogglebox.”

Jude Edginton/Channel 4

As the Express reports, the show’s latest 15 episode-run is set to welcome back a string of Gogglebox fan favourites, including the likes of Leeds lasses Ellie and Izzi Warne, the Malone family, the long-standing Siddiqui’s — who have appeared on the show since its conception — Bristolian pensioners Mary and Marina, husband and wife Giles and Mary, the Michael family, brother and sister duo Peter and Sophie Sandiford, and more.

Speaking on social media, show creator Tania Alexander recently confirmed filming for the show’s 16th run has now commenced. In a Twitter announcement, she revealed: “Oi! Oi! Gogglers. Excited to tell you FILMING has now begun. See you ALL next Friday at 9pm.”

Gogglebox returns on Friday, September 11 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.