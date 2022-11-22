As the latest boat to be featured on Below Deck Season 10, the St. David yacht is just as lavish — and pricey — as you’d expect. According to Boat International, it was created in 2008 as part of the Benetti fleet, and it’s the largest yacht to appear on Below Deck. The yacht itself is somewhat of a celebrity and has made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival while also sailing to locations like the Seychelles, Red Sea, and Abu Dhabi.

The boat was last sold in 2018 for an asking price of €22,500,000 (about $23,026,027). Currently, you can rent the St. David Yacht through Morley Yachts. A week-long rental is going to run you up €325,000 per week (about $383,514) plus expenses during low season. During high season, that price can go up to €345,000 ($407,115) a week.

If you’re curious about what the ship looks like, chief stew Fraser Olender gave a tour of the yacht for Bravo. In a preview video, he leads viewers through the main deck to a sundeck that has two “bunny pads” that host classes like yoga, boxing, and drinking sessions. “It’s truly a special place on board to be graced with,” he said.

Next is the jacuzzi, which Olender noted is the biggest he’s worked with so far. But he adds that his favorite place is the huge sky lounge, which lets in a lot of light and has a classical Baroque theme. Beyond that, the yacht features six rooms, which include a master suite and five cabins. It can hold a total of 12 guests, along with 14 crewmates.

There is certainly a number of fabulous living quarters, but below deck is, unsurprisingly, a lot less luxurious. “We absolutely have no space back here. The smallest pantry I’ve ever had to work,” he says, showing off a tiny room. “But it caters to all our needs, and we’ve just got to make due.” On the plus side, he notes that their crew mess room is “massive,” adding that he doesn’t get much time to spend there. Though, based on the Season 10 trailer, some crew drama is going to happen there.

As for Olender’s fellow crew members, they’ll all be led by Captain Lee as he sails the St. David around the waters of St. Lucia in the Caribbean. As Lee soon realizes, running a bigger boat means more crew members and a lot more problems. Olender has to navigate a major conflict between some of the stews as tensions heat up in the interior department. Meanwhile, chef Rachel Hargrove raises the bar on cuisine, but soon the pressure to maintain that workload starts to overwhelm her. And then there’s all the messy romance drama as Bosun Ross McHarg starts up several casual relationships with the other women on board.

Clearly, there’s a lot going on deck of the largest yacht on the series. So while you might not have the money to rent the St. David yourself, at least you can tune into its drama when Season 10 premieres on Nov. 21.