A starring role on The White Lotus might be the most coveted gig in television. Since the HBO anthology premiered in 2021, the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Bette Midler, and Elizabeth Banks have put themselves forward as possible cast members. Yet, when it comes to how much The White Lotus stars actually make, the pay doesn’t match the prestige.

“Very Low” Salaries

In April, White Lotus casting director Meredith Tucker told The Hollywood Reporter that the “series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale,” meaning they’re paid roughly the minimum rate a union actor can accept for a union project. THR’s sources identified that number as about $40,000 per episode, for a total of roughly $320,000 over the course of the eight-episode season.

More recently, Season 3 star Jason Isaacs (Timothy Ratliff) confirmed the amount in a Vulture interview published on June 16. Asked specifically about the $40,000 per episode figure, he said, “I didn’t know that was public knowledge. That’s absolutely true.”

Isaacs, who has gotten a reputation for spilling the tea on all things White Lotus, agreed with his interviewer that the number wasn’t very impressive considering the show’s success. “Generally actors don’t talk about pay in public because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public,” he said. “But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that’s a very low price.”

The White Lotus Season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

That’s not to say the actors are ungrateful. “The fact is, we would have paid to be in it,” Isaacs added. “We probably would have given a body part.”

Pay Equality

The rest of the series regulars received the same pay as Isaacs. Producer David Bernad told THR in April that “everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus” and their salaries are “not negotiable.”

“They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor,” he said. “It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

Tucker said their system “makes it so much easier.” Though some stars have passed on roles, they’ve continued to build solid casts and put together three hit seasons.

It worked for Isaacs, who indicated in his Vulture interview that he wasn’t bothered by being paid the same as less experienced actors like Patrick Schwarzenegger. “I never work for money,” he said.

For those who are worried about the money, unofficial perks can include exposure (in multiple ways), endorsement deals, and even Venmo payments from enthusiastic fans during episodes.