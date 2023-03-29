Jennifer Aniston’s Cameo In The White Lotus S3 Could Change Everything

A lot is set to change on The White Lotus Season 3. For starters, the series is making its first foray into the global south and will reportedly be set along the tropical seas of Thailand. And (spoiler alert) this will be the first season of the immensely popular rich-eat-rich series without the brooding frivolity of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid because well, she got swallowed up by the big blue Sicilian waters. But hold on, can you imagine another wildly famous Jennifer joining the series?

Jennifer Aniston declared her love for The White Lotus in a recent interview with E! News. “I am obsessed with it,” she gushed. When interviewer Keltie Knight suggested Aniston could join the third season as Coolidge’s sister, there to avenge her murder, the Murder Mystery 2 actor was ecstatic. Referencing the series’ showrunner, she said: “Did you hear it, Mike White? We did The Good Girl together!” Back in 2002, Aniston and White worked together on the film The Good Girl and the 54-year-old actor emphasised how happy she would be to work with him again. “I’m obsessed with it,” Aniston said of The White Lotus, before expressing her love for Coolidge.

When The White Lotus won Best Limited TV Series at the Golden Globes, the creator talked about how a lot of big stars had refused to do the project. Recalling this, Aniston said, “Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!’ I didn't! I didn't even get a call." Such is the fame of the luxury resort themed drama thriller that a range of celebrities have put themselves forward to be cast in the next season of The White Lotus. This list reportedly includes Hayden Panetierre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and James Marsden who said, “That is one of my favourite shows. That's one that I've been following very closely. Yeah, I'm in for that.”