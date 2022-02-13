How To Adopt The 2022 Puppy Bowl Dogs

Come Sunday, Feb. 13, millions of viewers will tune in to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. However, elsewhere there will be another game with far less aggression and a lot more barking taking place: the annual Puppy Bowl. The rules may be a little less defined in dog football than they are in American football, but the players are no less talented and far more adorable — not to mention that you can bring them home with you.

The Puppy Bowl is a yearly event that runs in tandem to the Super Bowl, but it’s not just about watching a bunch of cute dogs run around — although that would be a perfectly respectable reason to hold the event. All of the dogs playing are also adoptable. As Animal Planet’s site reads: “There are thousands of animals in shelters across the U.S. in need of good, loving homes. Animal Planet is partnering with non-profit organizations to connect their pet adoption centers directly to our millions of viewers during Puppy Bowl. As seen on Puppy Bowl XVII, these puppies and kittens are readier than ever to find their fur-ever home!”

Prospective pet owners can visit this link, where you can peruse the list of available puppies and kittens. For those simply worried about whether or not all the players will find homes, fret not: Animal Planet’s adoption program has a 100% success rate. The inaugural Puppy Bowl aired in 2006, and Animal Planet has managed to find homes for every animal that has played in the 16 subsequent Puppy Bowls.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2021 Puppy Bowl, Dan Schachner, the event’s official referee for over a decade, spoke to Newsweek about all the good the game does for adoption. “"What better way to keep the conversation of animal adoption going as it has over the past several years than with Puppy Bowl,” he said. “It continues to highlight the amazing shelters and rescues across the country."

The 2022 Puppy Bowl kicks off on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. ET, and will be airing on Animal Planet as well as streaming on Discovery+. It’s hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, both of whom will be pulling double duty as coaches for the dogs. Snoop will be heading up Team Fluff, while Stewart will helm Team Ruff, the latter of whom are looking to keep their champion status after taking home the title in 2021.