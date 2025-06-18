Heather Rae El Moussa may be heading back to the Oppenheim Group offices. In a new interview with Bustle, the former Selling Sunset cast member, who now stars on several HGTV shows with her husband Tarek, revealed whether she’d be open to returning to the Netflix series where she made her reality TV debut.

Speaking about her new interior design collection with SHEIN, Young said “never say never” to a Selling Sunset return, stating that she’s still close to many of her former cast-mates and even teasing that she may have already filmed an appearance for the upcoming season.

“I’m still so friendly with so many of the girls on the show,” she says. “You never know what’s going to happen. There might be a little surprise coming, so you guys have to stay tuned for the next season whenever it comes out. I have no idea, but I’m still friends with the girls and they’re a huge part of my life.”

Heather’s Selling Sunset Journey

El Moussa starred on Selling Sunset for its first six seasons as an OG Oppenheim Group agent, but was eventually phased out of the show, making sporadic appearances in Season 7 before not being asked to return at all. “I’ve been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work, and so far I have not been called back," she told E! at the time. “It's been a little frustrating.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, she looks back on that decision as “a blessing,” stating on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in April 2024 that filming became “very toxic” as the show went on. “In the beginning was it just all fun, not crazy drama,” she said. “Then it just got worse and worse and worse.” Eventually, the constant filming schedule left her “crying” from stress. “It took over my life,” she added.

Despite teasing a Selling Sunset cameo to Bustle, El Moussa said she wouldn’t want to return full-time. Instead, she’d love to pivot into a new reality TV role.

“I would be more interested in hosting some type of dating show or something like that,” she says. “That’s where I see [myself] going, alongside flipping houses and real estate. Reality is very fun, [but] I’ve been in the drama. I was on Selling Sunset for seven seasons, and I really want to keep my peace and keep moving forward in my career. So hosting would probably be the next thing for me.”