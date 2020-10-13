Changing Rooms is getting a reboot and it's going to look a lot different to how it was in the noughties. That's not to say there aren't still questionable design choices and DIY efforts, but at least the days of stencilling and damask print are long gone. Fancy a home makeover? Here's how to apply for the Changing Rooms reboot – because who doesn't want their front room redesigned by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Before you jump into the application form, it's worth taking some time to think about which room is in most need of a makeover, as well as who you want to swap homes with while both of your homes are transformed. Don't start imagining a new rainfall shower or stylish marble countertops, however, unfortunately kitchens and bathrooms can't be refurbished.

As part of the application, you'll need to submit a short video (3 minutes maximum) introducing yourself and other household members, and explaining why your chosen room is in need of being overhauled by the experts. You also have to provide a photo of yourself, the room in question, and the outside of your home.

In terms of which friend or neighbour you decide to swap homes with, they must live "within 5 minutes of your house" and have to be willing to appear on television, and actually want a home makeover, of course.

Once you've made all of these crucial decisions, it's time to fill out the application form via C4's 'Take Part' site. You need to be 18 or over, legally reside in the UK, be the legal owner or co-owner of the property having the makeover, and you must also be available to film for up to four consecutive days between autumn 2020 and spring 2021. If you or anyone in your household currently works for C4 or production company Shine TV, you cannot take part.

Shine TV has also made it clear that there are "robust protocols in place to ensure that production of the programme is safe" and that it will be filmed "in line with all COVID-19 regulations and advice."

The closing date for applications is Thursday (Oct. 15). Any forms submitted after that date will not be considered. If there are any changes to the deadline, they will be posted on the website or you'll be notified by email. If you upload multiple applications, they will also not be considered.