Love Island Is Swiping Right On Tinder To Find Contestants For 2021

If you’ve craved some face-to-face flirting and some time in the sun during lockdown then you may be in luck. Love Island has teamed up with Tinder to change the way you can apply for the summer 2021 show. ITV bosses promised that "Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021" at the start of March, and now they are shaking up the application process.

As of today, (March 22) you can apply to be on the popular reality TV show via Tinder. Yes, really. All you have to do is swipe right. You’ll need a profile, obviously, and the application will pop up on your screen. All you’ll need to do at this stage is swipe right. Your profile will serve as the first part of your “audition”. As such, Tinder recommends making sure your bio and pictures really highlight all the reasons you’d be the best person to find love in the villa this summer.

If you swipe right on the Love Island card and the team at Tinder select you, you’ll be added to a ‘Priority List’ and will be contacted via email. You’ll need to confirm your details before they’re passed on to the Love Island casting team.

“Bringing together the world’s most popular dating app and an iconic dating show is the perfect match. Tinder has the UK’s widest and most diverse community of singletons, so as this long-awaited dating season heats up, being on Tinder can change everything,” said Renate Nyborg, EMEA General Manager at Tinder in a statement.

ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has opened up their official application for Love Island 2021. You have until April 30 to fill it in. In the past, Grazia has highlighted that some people are scouted for the show via social media. But whether you go through Tinder, the online form, or are contacted, the application process is generally the same. Speaking about their collaboration with Tinder ITV boss Simon Daglish said: “this is the first time we've worked with a dating app in this way and I'm sure Tinder members will be excited to get involved with the show."

Remember, you have to be aged 18 or over, can't be employed by ITV or have an immediate relative who works for the broadcaster, have a passport which is valid until at least February 2022, and you need to be free for a minimum of 10 weeks to participate in the show.