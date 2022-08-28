There’s Still Time To Apply For Winter ‘Love Island’ 2023

ITV2 is gracing us with not one but two Love Islands in 2023. Yes, the Winter version hasn’t been cancelled – there’s a brand new South African villa ready for some serious action in the new year. Obviously, it’s still a while until the second Winter version of the show will air. But applications for the show are open, and here’s how you can apply for Winter Love Island’s 2023 series. Here’s what you need to know.

Applications for Winter Love Island can be found on the ITV website, which will remain open until a closing date is announced on the Love Island site. You must be 18 or over to enter and have a passport that’s at least 10 years old and valid for a minimum of six months after the programmed date provided by the broadcaster. You’ll need to be available for a minimum of 10 consecutive weeks and must keep ITV aware of any changes to your passport or travel eligibility.

Winter Love Island is pretty much open to everyone except those currently employed by ITV. The same goes if your “live-in partner” or immediate family works for the broadcaster.

In addition to the usual personal information collected (i.e., name, date of birth, address), sensitive information like your mental health status, physical fitness, sex life, sexual orientation, political opinions, religion, race, and criminal history may also be gathered.

Applications for Winter Love Island 2023 are kept on file for a year, meaning you could be considered to appear on the programme later in its run or even the summer version. However, once this period is up, the form will be deleted, and you’ll have to submit a whole new one.

However, submitting a form isn’t the only way to get yourself in the villa. According to the Daily Mail, out of the 100,000 forms submitted, only three guaranteed 2022’s Islanders a spot on the show. The rest were scouted either on social media or on nights out. So even if your form is unsuccessful in the end, there’s always a chance that you might be spotted by a producer through other means.