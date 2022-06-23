Winter Love Island Will Be Back In 2023, ITV Bosses Confirm

Brace yourselves, Love Island fans. We are in for a double trouble in 2023... ITV has announced that there will be not one, but two series of the popular dating show next year, including a return to the Winter villa in South Africa. And yes, you can still expect all the classic Love Island antics – sexy challenges, fit bombshells, and hideaway shenanigans – to remain. Here’s everything we know about Love Island 2023 so far.

Love Island 2023 Release Dates

Speaking about the announcement, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: ‘‘Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Fans will remember that Winter Love Island first launched in 2020. It was also Laura Whitmore’s debut as the show’s host. Lockdown, obviously, put a stop to further season and we returned to summer editions in 2021 – won by – and the current season. Per ITV, in 2023 there will be both a summer and winter series, meaning we can expect a whole new host of islanders jetting off to South African in January, and another crew returning to Majorca in June or July.

Also speaking on the announcement, Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, added: ‘‘After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.’’

Will Laura Whitmore Host Love Island 2023?

As previously stated, Laura Whitmore made her Love Island debut in South Africa in 2020 and has hosted the series since. While she has yet to comment and ITV has not confirmed it, we would suspect she will continue to host the show (and After Sun). I have reached out to ITV and will update you as soon as more information is available.

Will Iain Stirling Do The Voice Over Of Love Island 2023?

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling was recently confirmed to be taking on narration duties for Love Island USA as it moves from CBS to Peacock, meaning he could be in for quite a few summers of love...

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2.