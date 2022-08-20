If you’re a single South Asian of a certain age, your parents are likely nagging you about getting married. And if you’re on the Internet, you might have even considered trying to be on the Netflix reality dating series Indian Matchmaking. However, the application process for getting on the show isn’t exactly straightforward, and there are multiple avenues to make your Netflix debut.

The easiest way is to be an existing client of Sima Taparia, the show’s Mumbai-based matchmaker. In promotion for Season 1, the show’s creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhra told Decider that Taparia’s client list was the primary basis for casting. “It came down to going through [and] contacting every single person who was her client — she’s got 500 clients — and seeing who would be willing,” Mundhra said in 2020.

So how can you become a client? You can reach out directly on her website Sima Taparia Net, which lists a description of her services — everything from “assessing your living style and business details” to “matching horoscope, if it’s a requirement.” Be warned — Taparia’s services aren’t cheap; according to ScoopWhoop, enlisting her help will run you anywhere from $2,000 - $5,000.

When it comes to interviewing her clients, Taparia is interviewing them as much as they are interviewing her. She has her own set of criteria before she accepts you. “I don't work for any client with whom, personally, I don't have any eye contact,” she told TODAY. “When somebody gives me their biodata, I don't accept without seeing [them in person]. Without eye connection, I don't feel like working and I don't get the confidence. That's my goodwill. That has taken me to the great heights.”

For the series, there’s still an element of casting involved to get you from client to cast member. Martin Hardy, one of the show’s casting directors, told Backstage that the series opened up the casting process for Season 2. “We had two stacks: working through [Taparia’s] client base and finding people that were looking for partners that she could work with, and then become their matchmaker.” Backstage and other casting sites have now-expired casting calls posted to their websites, calling for single, upwardly mobile millennials “who are serious about getting engaged or married and willing to share your journey on TV.” Because family involvement is central to the show, their participation is also required.

If you make it past the first round, producers will do an in-person house call with your family, getting to know you, your life and the people in it, and your feelings about marriage. Netflix then emails a questionnaire, asking everything from desired partner qualities to why you feel ready for marriage. From there, the producers likely assess all the applicants, singling out the one with some flair and drama for their final cast.

Though the listings are closed now, there’s little doubt they will reopen when casting for the next season begins. Just make sure you’re ready to compromise on your criteria for a partner before signing up.