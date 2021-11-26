Anastacia Is Outta Lockdown & Off On Tour — Here’s How To Get Tickets

“I’m Outta Love” singer Anastacia announced that she’s be celebrating 22 years of being an icon in the music industry in 2022 with a tour across Europe, including the UK. After she was forced to postpone her 2020 gigs due to the pandemic, the aptly named I’m Outta Lockdown extravaganza is a celebration of her return to the stage.

Tickets will go on sale on her website from Nov. 26 and some venues will allow you to set a reminder so you won’t miss out.

In a post on Instagram the singer wrote: “I’m so excited to announce my I’m Outta Lockdown 22nd Anniversary Tour, coming to Europe and UK in 2022! I know we aren’t all out yet but this is something to look forward to, being able to dance together again! Tickets go on sale Friday 26th November, with venue pre-sales from tomorrow. I can't wait to sing for you all again.”

Like most artists, lockdown meant a time away from performing for Anastacia but she’s coming back in a big way. The tour starts in Geneva in Sept. 2022 before moving on to Zurich, Milan, Rome, Stuttgart, and Vienna. She also has dates in Berlin, Prague, and Amsterdam.

Her UK leg of the tour begins at the end of Oct. 2022 and she’ll be performing in Basingstoke, Brighton, Birmingham, Ipswich, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Bath, Oxford, Stoke, and Newcastle. The final night of the tour is Nov. 15 and is in Glasgow.

The tour will take fans on a journey back through Anastacia’s long career. She’s released seven studio albums and hits like “Paid My Dues”, “Made For Lovin’ You”, and “One Day In Your Life.” When asked about her fans ahead of the tour announcement, she told Metro, “It’s been a long time and there have been some loyal fans that always pop up. in fact, I just saw the picture of a wonderful couple – these two beautiful women who met as fans of mine. They met, they fell in love, and just had their first baby girl. Choose love. It was just so happy to see.”