There's A Reason You Won't Find The Tinder Swindler On Instagram

Following the release of Netflix’s true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, attention has been laser-focused on the swindler himself – Simon Hayut, otherwise known to his victims as Simon Leviev. Two days after the film aired, Hayut made his Instagram public to speak out about how he was portrayed, adding that he will be sharing his side of the story “in the next few days” once he’s “sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself.” However, shortly after sharing this statement, his account was deleted.

It’s not clear whether Hayut did this himself, or if Instagram decided to pull the plug on the account. However, he soon returned with a new account under the handle @simon__leviev__official, which has since been set to private.

There’s no real way of telling whether or not this is actually Hayut though, as even more accounts have started to spring up on the social media platform claiming to be him. There are at least three that claim to be the “official” Hayut, by either using his real or fake name. The bios for each account claim that the deleted one was hacked, and they all share similar images of his still lavish lifestyle.

There’s one handle in particular, @simon_hayut_official, that seems to have been set up to help the victims of Hayut’s crimes, per the bio. However, one post is written as though Hayut is behind the page where he explains the reason why the previous account was deleted, as well as stating that “this account is the official one with my original surname.”

It would seem that the ongoing fiasco that is Hayut’s Insta presence is just as shady as the Netflix documentary portrays. In it, he is accused of conning dozens of women into funding his lavish lifestyle.