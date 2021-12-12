Sir Elton John announced his ‘Farewell To Yellow Brick Road’ tour back in 2018, and suffered a series of setbacks and delays, from lockdown to a very painful hip injury. Thankfully, the tour is back on – and coming to the UK soon.

Tour dates have been officially released via Elton John’s official website, and reveal two opportunities to see him IRL, in 2022 and 2023.

Performing in Norwich in June 2022, from there he’ll go to Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol, London, Swansea, and Watford. However you’ll have to be quick as there is only limited availability left for these dates. You can purchase them through the Elton John website or Ticketmaster.

For those looking for more affordable options, tickets are also available for his second UK leg. Arriving in Belfast in March 2023, the “Tiny Dancer” singer will tour across London, Birmingham, and Liverpool throughout April 2023. After a brief stint in Europe, he will then return to the UK, touring Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Aberdeen, and Glasgow throughout June.

In a post shared via social media in Sept. 2021, the “Rocketman” singer explained how his injury had caused the delay to his tour: “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since”. After an operation though, he is set to start his tour in New Orleans in January 2022.

Acknowledging the long wait, John told fans “I promise you this - the shows will return to the roads next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.” And if you can’t wait to hear his new music, then you can always try his new Christmas single with Ed Sheeran.