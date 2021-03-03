After Boris Johnson announced the government's tentative roadmap out of lockdown, there's been a glimmer of optimism that large-scale events could return this year. With June 21 the earliest proposed date for all covid restrictions to be lifted, The Isle of Wight Festival announced that it will go ahead this year with a brand new September date. So, the question is how do you get tickets to the Isle Of Wight Festival 2021?

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Taking place at Seaclose Park, The Isle of Wight Festival is confirmed for 16-19 September, 2021.

On March 2, the festival released a statement to their saying: "The Isle of Wight Festival is a summer staple and two years without being together on the island is too long. That's why we're so excited to announce that we're moving the festival to 16 to 19 September 2021. We're thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the island in September."

They added: "Whatever happens, rest assured, you'll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend. It will be the perfect place to see out the summer in spectacular fashion."

It's not yet said how the festival aims to ensure covid precautions throughout the weekend but organisers say there are in "close contact" with the relevant authorities and Public Health England and will take the "necessary" steps to keep everyone safe in the island.

How To Get Tickets For Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Following the announcement, tickets are now available to purchase on the official website, with an adult weekend pass costing £185, and individual day tickets priced at £70. You can also purchase tickets via official vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Are Isle of Wight Festival 2020 Tickets Valid For 2021?

Good news if you purchased Isle Of Wight tickets in 2020, as all existing tickets remain valid for September 2021. If for some reason you can't make the new date, you can still apply for a refund. All info can be found on the official website.

What About Other UK Festivals?

Isle of Wight Festival joins Leeds and Reading Festival and Parklife, all of which have announced they will be hosting events this year. However, Glastonbury has opted to postpone its annual festival for the second time.