Going into the Country Music Association’s CMA Fest, I wasn’t exactly an expert in the genre. The closest thing to a country concert that I’d attended was Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show, and my knowledge of the genre was mostly limited to early Taylor Swift songs, Shania Twain’s biggest hits, and the Hannah Montana soundtrack. But that only made me more excited to head to Nashville, Tennessee, for the four-day event, because if there’s one thing I know as a music fan, it’s this: There’s no better way to discover new artists than to see them perform live.

The live music — performed by big acts and rising stars alike, at memorable locations like Nashville’s famous Broadway street, the riverfront, and Nissan Stadium — didn’t disappoint. To boot, I got a glimpse of country music culture at CMA Fest’s Fan Alley and Fan Fair X, which provided concert-goers with fan experiences like meet-and-greets, games, and shops with cowboy attire galore.

I had the added benefit of enjoying CMA Fest’s VIP experience, thanks to Celsius. (The festival is a stop on Celsius’ Essential Vibes Tour.) As a result, in addition to all the country fun, I had the chance to work out with and meet a few Bachelor Nation stars. Read on to see the highlights from my action-packed trip to Nashville.

A Country-fied Workout

It was a weekend of firsts for me. Not only was this my first country music festival and first time in Nashville, but I also took my first country-themed exercise class with OrangeTheory Fitness. The rigorous but fun workout, soundtracked by hit songs from CMA Fest performers, like Meg Moroney, helped me jump-start my morning.

Bull Riding At Fan Fair X

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

Fan Fair X, held at Music City Center, offered festival attendees an indoor, air-conditioned oasis — and plenty of entertainment. When I arrived, I took a quick loop around the convention floor, stopping to take in the brand activations, two acoustic performances — one on each side of the floor — and long lines for meet-and-greets. Naturally, Celsius’ mechanical bull ride caught my eye. I gave it a whirl — or rather, it gave me one. I lasted for a thrilling five seconds.

A Night Of Surprise Guests

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Every night, the biggest acts took the stage at Nissan Stadium — and from Celsius’ suite, I had an excellent view. On Friday, Shaboozey got the crowd screaming when he brought Jelly Roll with him on stage to perform their collab, “Amen.” Later in the night, Kelsea Ballerini invited Noah Kahan onstage to sing “Cowboys Cry Too” and his hit “Stick Season.”

A Fitness Class With Bachelor Alums

CELSIUS

I started the next day with a star-studded workout outside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Celsius Fitness at Fest event was hosted by celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, former Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker, and Bachelor Nation alums Joey Graziadei and Kaitlyn Bristowe. From my mat — placed next to that of Joey’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson — I planked and squatted my way through a blazing hot Saturday morning.

Taking In Broadway

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

Seeing everything CMA Fest had to offer involved many trips up and down Broadway, a street famous for its bars, bright lights, and loud music. It’s a great place to grab a drink, enjoy some twangy tunes, and people-watch.

Strolling Around CMA Fest

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

During the day, attendees could catch acts performing at a handful of different locations — including along the Cumberland River, where a few stages, food stands, and fan experiences were set up. I had a comfy view of one of these riverfront stages from atop the Celsius Saloon activation. From there, I caught acts like Thelma and James, Tanner Adell, and The War and Treaty.

A Honky Tonk Evening

I rounded out my final night at CMA Fest with another visit to the Celsius Suite in Nissan Stadium, and this time, I was joined by Bachelor stars Graziadei, Anderson, Daisy Kent, and country singer Dasha.

Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images

I watched Deana Carter play her ’90s hit, “Strawberry Wine,” was introduced to the broody Red Clay Strays, and saw Tiera Kennedy play a lovely, intimate set. But it was Blake Shelton who really got the party going, especially when he brought out Trace Adkins, who performed “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” In that moment, I’d never felt more country.