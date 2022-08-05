You’ll need to buy a movie theater ticket to ride the Bullet Train — at least for now.

Director David Leitch’s Bullet Train, based on Kōtarō Isaka satirical mystery novel, has just hit theaters. It’s a bloody, fast-paced action-comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously (think Kick Ass meets Murder on the Orient Express, with a dash of Snakes on a Plane). The story follows a group of assassins on interconnected missions aboard a Hayate train from Tokyo to Kyoto, who find themselves engaging in blood-soaked hijinks once their paths cross. Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Joey King star, and even more A-listers — like Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Channing Tatum, and Ryan Reynolds — feature in cameos. Altogether, it’s a classic, action-packed Hollywood blockbuster.

So when can audiences watch the film from home? Below, how to stream Bullet Train.

When Is Bullet Train Coming To Netflix?

Bullet Train will likely become available on Netflix as part of a historic deal between Sony, the film’s distributor, and the streaming service. It remains unclear when the film will make its streaming debut, though.

It will almost surely take a few months (at least) for Bullet Train to debut on Netflix. But there’s been confusion over the timeline for movies included in the Netflix-Sony deal before: Uncharted, for example, was originally announced to arrive on Netflix on July 15, before it was inexplicably pulled from Netflix’s July lineup days before its online release; it will now begin streaming on Aug. 5.

Sony has also yet to announce when Bullet Train will become available to rent or purchase on VoD platforms, like Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and others. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Bullet Train?

Not all critics are eager to board this train — so far, Bullet Train has received mixed to negative reviews, and nearly all critics agree that the two-hour film fails to arrive at a clear destination. In a more positive review, Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt says the film “largely delivers on the high-speed berserkery of its premise,” but “doesn't have a destination, really, or a moral imperative other than mayhem.” Similarly, Peter Debruge wrote in Variety that Bullet Train “may be a fun enough ride,” yet “neither the characters nor the film they inhabit are particularly deep.”

Some critics, however, weren’t as forgiving. David Rooney called it a “thrill-free thrill ride” in his review for The Hollywood Reporter, criticizing the filmmakers for being “so busy delivering violent action with a self-satisfied wink that its contorted plotting and one-note characters get real tedious real fast.”