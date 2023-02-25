Imagine this: A plane transporting massive amounts of cocaine crashes in the middle of a Georgia forest. Then, a 500-pound black bear consumes it all, spurring the animal to go on a killing rampage and forcing a random group of strangers — cops, criminals, tourists, and teens — to come together in a desperate attempt to save themselves. This is the stranger-than-fiction story coming to the big screen in the aptly-titled comedy thriller, Cocaine Bear.

Hitting theaters on February 24, 2023, the Elizabeth Banks-directed film is loosely inspired by true events that happened in 1985. Spoiler alert: In real life, the bear (nicknamed “Pablo Eskobear”) died from overdosing on cocaine before he was able to terrorize anyone, and was eventually stuffed and displayed at a Kentucky mall. In an interview with The Guardian, the medical examiner who performed the bear’s autopsy said its stomach was, “literally packed to the brim with cocaine.” He added, “There isn’t a mammal on the planet who could survive that.”

It’s worth noting that Cocaine Bear features the late Ray Liotta in one of his last big-screen roles, as well as Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Do any of them upstage the bear? You’ll have to watch the film to decide.

But not everyone wants to trek to the theater to watch a new movie — sometimes, it’s just better to tune in from your couch. Below, how to stream Cocaine Bear.

Is Cocaine Bear Available To Stream?

At the moment, Cocaine Bear is exclusively available in theaters. However, it won’t be too long until the film hits a streaming service.

Since Cocaine Bear is a Universal Pictures film, it’s likely to land on Peacock just a couple months after its theatrical release. Due to Universal’s licensing deal with Amazon, Cocaine Bear will eventually land on Prime Video as well.

What Critics Are Saying About Cocaine Bear?

The general consensus from critics seems to be that Cocaine Bear doesn’t quite live up to the trailer, but it’s still entertaining and guaranteed to make you chuckle. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman compared its over-the-top storyline to 2006’s Snakes on a Plane, for better or worse. “Is the movie good? No. Is it bad? Not quite. Is it ridiculous in a shameless and flamboyant enough way to be a gonzo delight? Only if you set the bar low enough by going in expecting that that’s what you’re going to see, in which case the power of suggestion might tilt you toward thinking that it is,” he wrote. “The line on Cocaine Bear is that it’s so nutty, so luridly preposterous, so WTF-are-we-watching? (at the screening I attended, someone literally yelled out, ‘What the f*ck is this movie?’) that it’s all but irresistible. You must go on opening weekend! And submit to the madness!”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye enjoyed the film, noting that it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. “An appetite for body horror is a prerequisite for fully appreciating the absurdity of the pain and torture inflicted upon people in the film: the chorus of shrill screams, limbs flying toward the camera, skin tearing like leather — you get the picture,” she wrote. “Banks and Warden take immense and infectious joy in engineering these scenarios, ratcheting up the ridiculousness to volley with our nerves. One minute you’re chuckling at a zingy one-liner, the next you’re muttering ‘what the f*ck’ under your breath.”