Right now, there’s nothing bigger than Marvel in Hollywood. At the end of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home swung triumphantly into theaters, earning a whopping $1.89 billion worldwide, and next up is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this film, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, doom approaches, and the fate of every universe is at stake. Elizabeth Olsen co-stars as the grief-stricken Scarlet Witch, whose rage and despair at her lost children (a plot point from WandaVision) make her dangerous. Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club) appears as newcomer America Chavez, who hasn’t quite learned how to use her superpowers yet.

Though the film is packed to the gills with special effects and alternate worlds, the characters remain at the core of the story. As Raimi told Collider, “The most important thing is having great actors and them knowing that the most important thing they can do is recognize the humanity within themselves. That’s how people connect to our superheroes, and these great actors know what it’s like to be a human being.”

So, how can fans watch the new blockbuster at home? Below, where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming.

Where is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streaming?

Right now, nowhere: The only place to watch the film is at your local cinema. Eventually, however the movie will make its way to Disney+.

Disney hasn’t yet set a streaming release date for Doctor Strange. These days, many studio films are released exclusively in theaters for 45 days before appearing on streaming platforms, but it’s unclear if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow suit. For example, Spider-Man: No Way Home — which, as a co-production from Disney and Sony, has a more complicated streaming release strategy — first appeared on Starz around two months after its theatrical release.

Will Doctor Strange appear on other streaming platforms?

At the moment, it’s unclear if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will ever become available on a streaming service like Hulu, Netflix, or HBO Max. But the film will almost certainly be added to VoD platforms — such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play — for rent or purchase in the coming months.

Bustle will keep this story updated as new information becomes available.