2021 was a massive year for actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who, despite facing incredible difficulties due to the global health crisis, appeared in four different films. He returned to the superhero world in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he co-starred in both The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and The Mauritanian, and he garnered his second Academy Award nomination for his incredible performance in The Power of the Dog — and that’s before mentioning his turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is slated to arrive in May 2022.

It’s difficult to believe Cumberbatch managed to film and promote all of those projects, considering he has three young children at home with wife Sophie Hunter. Somehow, the Emmy winner and current Oscar nominee finds time to be a dad, husband, and one of the most prolific stars in Hollywood, pulling all of his jobs off with apparent ease.

How did he fall in love with Hunter, the woman who single-handedly broke the hearts of countless “Cumberbitches,” the off-color name given to his die-hard fans? The now-married pair met more than a decade ago, and while it took them a few years to kick-start their romantic relationship, they went from lovers to parents pretty quickly. Read on to take a look at their major milestones as a couple.

2009: They Meet

Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

Cumberbatch and Hunter met in 2009 while both were starring in the indie film Burlesque Fairytales. The thriller movie, set in a fictional 1930s London theater, was not a major box office smash, but it did bring the two talents together. While they were able to work with one another, it wasn’t love at first sight, and when all was said and done, the two were not romantically attached. Apparently, Cumberbatch was seeing actor Olivia Poulet at the time, so it makes sense he wouldn’t have a wandering eye.

2013: The Romance Begins (Maybe)

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair are notoriously private about their romance, so it’s not entirely clear when they went from being friends to significant others, but the date could go back to the year 2013. The actors were pictured together at an event that May, though it’s impossible to say they were romantically linked at the time.

September 2014: They’re Officially Linked

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

When they were first spotted together in 2013, rumors didn’t immediately begin to fly about the two, but it wouldn’t be long until headlines were made. In June 2014, the actors attended the French Open with one another, and a few months later, they were officially called a couple. The Daily Mail announced their love that September, and since then, their romance has been one to watch.

2014: He Asks For Permission To Marry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The same publication that first revealed the talents were officially dating also dug up the detail that before he popped the question to Hunter, Cumberbatch flew from London to Edinburgh to ask permission from his love’s mother. The actor is apparently very traditional, and though he didn’t ask her father (she is reportedly closer to her mother), it’s quite the gesture that he took the trip at all.

November 2014: The Couple Announces Their Engagement

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unlike many celebrity couples, Cumberbatch and Hunter didn’t take to social media to tell the world that they had decided to get married, or even share the milestone through a publicist. Instead, they went the super old-fashioned route. The pair took out an ad in the British newspaper The Times, just as countless couples have done before them. It was a simple message, stating simply that the two announce their engagement. It’s so to-the-point that it’s surprising it wasn’t missed entirely.

February 2015: Marriage And The Oscars

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Just three months after their low-key engagement announcement, Cumberbatch and Hunter were married. They didn’t waste any time in tying the knot, as Hunter was already pregnant with their first child. The ceremony was very private, as is to be expected from the pair. The event, which took place on Valentine’s Day 2015, was attended by just 40 people, per Hello! magazine, and it took place in a 12th-century church on the Isle of Wight.

Later that month, the newly married couple attended the Academy Awards together, as Cumberbatch was nominated for his work in The Imitation Game, though the trophy ended up going to Eddie Redmayne for The Theory of Everything.

June 2015: They Become Parents

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Less than half a year after they became mister and missus, Cumberbatch and Hunter took the next step in their relationship and welcomed their first child together. For months, the name of their baby was unknown, but eventually it was revealed to be Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch. The actor reportedly calls his eldest son “Kit.”

October 2016: Pregnant Again!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2016, Cumberbatch let it slip that his wife was expecting again. The pair were due to expand their family at some point in 2017, not wasting any time in growing their brood.

March 2017: A Second Child Joins The Family

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

A little over a year-and-a-half after the Doctor Strange actor and his theater director wife (who switched careers after beginning her relationship with the star) became parents for the first time, they doubled their total number of children. In October 2016, Hal Auden Cumberbatch was born to the very happy duo.

2019: A Third Baby

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2019, Cumberbatch and Hunter quietly became parents for the third time, with Finn Cumberbatch joining the family. The actor and his theater professional wife now have a trio of sons.

2020: A New Home

With much of the world going into lockdown in March 2020, production on The Power of the Dog was halted. Cumberbatch, Hunter, and their family ended up staying in New Zealand until after it resumed, as the actor later told OK! magazine. He explained that his parents had come for a three-week visit, and it turned into five months together. “We were so lucky,” he said. “Far away from home, but we found a new one.”

2021: Red Carpet Support

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

When The Power of the Dog finally premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2021, Hunter was there to support Cumberbatch. The two shared sweet moments on the red carpet, apparently enjoying the first screening of the film that would bring his second Oscar nomination.

2022: More Red Carpet PDA

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Awards season has brought more public displays of affection from the couple. At the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27, 2022, they looked as in love as ever.