Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is the first Japanese film in Oscar history to garner a Best Picture nomination. And starting this month, you don’t have to drive your car to your local movie theater to see it.

Based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name, Drive My Car centers on a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya — a not-so-subtle tip of the hat to playwright and fiction writer Anton Chekhov. The film has been building buzz sinces its 2021 Cannes Film Festival premiere, where it took home three awards, including Best Screenplay.

So how can viewers watch Hamaguchi’s acclaimed movie? Below, how to stream Drive My Car.

Where Is Drive My Car Streaming?

As of early March, Drive My Car is available on HBO Max. So far, this is the only subscription-based service streaming the film. Subscriptions for HBO Max start at $9.99 per month (or $99.00 per year) with ads, or $14.99 per month (or $149.99 per year) without ads.

Drive My Car is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other VOD services.

What Has The Reception For Drive My Car Been Like?

Drive My Car has received near-universal acclaim from film critics. Manohla Dargis of The New York Times called it “a quiet masterpiece,” writing: “Drive My Car sneaks up on you, lulling you in with visuals that are as straightforward as the narrative is complex … Hamaguchi’s touch — delicate, precise, restrained, gentle — overwhelms in increments. His reserve is essential to his visual and narrative approach but also feels like a worldview.”

The movie has also earned picked up plenty of accolades this awards season. Drive My Car was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. So far, it’s also snagged Best Foreign Film trophies at the Golden Globes and Independent Spirits, among other honors.