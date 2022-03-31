Since its premiere earlier this month at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, critics have been hailing actor Michelle Yeoh’s “virtuoso performance” in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Billed as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure,” the film, written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, follows Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), a stressed laundromat owner who leaps between parallel universes in an attempt to save the world — all while being audited by the IRS.

So when can audiences watch Yeoh (once again) flex her martial arts skills from the comfort of home? Below, how to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once.

When Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Be Available To Stream?

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet as to when Everything Everywhere All at Once will hit subscription-based streaming services — think Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max — or VD platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play. As of now, the only way to see the film is in movie theaters.

Bustle will be sure to update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Everything Everywhere All At Once?

So far, Everything Everywhere All At Once has received favorable reviews from critics, and Yeoh’s performance is being singled out as “super human” and as “a winning card.” In his review for The Wrap, critic Robert Abele writes that the 59-year-old actor “has been gifted a canvas worthy of her fierce, regal magnetism, which has always centered her as an action heroine and leading lady. She was born Ready Player One for this kind of physical, quick-change star turn.”

Despite additional praise for the film’s ensemble cast — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Jenny Slate — Everything Everywhere All at Once has also been dinged for trying to do too much all at once. While some have hailed the way it interweaves a wide range of multiverse-based stories, Variety’s Peter Debruge calls the film “an unparalleled sensory-overload experience,” adding: “[T]he result is a mess, but a meticulously planned and executed mess … It’s a hyperactive solution for today’s attention-deficit audiences ... and whose real concerns boil down to the basics, like getting along with their parents or scrounging the money to pay the rent.”