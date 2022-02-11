Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, the eerie noir Nightmare Alley, was nominated for four Academy Awards earlier this week, including Best Picture. The movie, which is adapted from a cult pulp novel first published in 1946, is a perfect fit for its director’s Gothic sensibilities: Set largely at a run-down, Depression-era carnival, it focuses on outcasts, grifters, and the uncanny. Like del Toro’s woman-fish man romance The Shape of Water — the director’s previous film, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director — Nightmare Alley is meticulously crafted. And although none of its actors were nominated, it features an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Shape of Water alum Richard Jenkins.

Now that the movie has been embraced by the Academy, audiences are particularly eager to see it ahead of the Oscars in March. Here’s how to stream Nightmare Alley ahead of the awards show.

Nightmare Alley is streaming on HBO Max.

When it was first released in December 2021, the film was only available in theaters, meaning that anyone hoping to watch Nightmare Alley at home was out of luck. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.

Viewers can now catch Nightmare Alley on HBO Max — or on Hulu, if subscribers have the HBO Max add-on. Unfortunately, the film isn’t currently available on Netflix or any other major streaming platform.

The film is not currently available on VOD services.

Often, following a movie’s theatrical release, it will become available on video-on-demand platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, for rent or purchase. However, Nightmare Alley is not currently on any VOD services.

This may change in the future, and Bustle will keep this article updated with any new developments.