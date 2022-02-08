Moira Rose’s favorite season (awards) is kicking into high gear. The 2022 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and they’re just as chaotic as this entire awards season. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8, and the duo proved they had enough humor and wit to emcee the awards show on March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Netflix’s film The Power of the Dog led the nominations with an impressive 12 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, and acting nods for all four of its main stars — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Dune trailed behind with 10 nominations, followed by Belfast and West Side Story with seven nods each.

Chaos reigned supreme in the Best Actress category, where Lady Gaga was shockingly snubbed for House of Gucci despite being the only contender to receive nominations at all four of the major precursor award shows, which include the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs. In fact, House of Gucci only received one nomination at all, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Instead, Kristen Stewart recovered from her SAG and BAFTA snubs to earn her first Oscar nod for Spencer, and Penelope Cruz broke through for her performance in Parallel Mothers, joining widely predicted nominees Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and Nicole Kidman.

In Best Actor, Will Smith earned his first Oscar nod in nearly 15 years for King Richard, joining Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, and Denzel Washington. Smith’s co-star Aunjanue Ellis also got in for Best Supporting Actress, which also includes Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, and Judi Dench. Elsewhere, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish both received their first Oscar nominations, landing in Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard and “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, respectively.

The 2022 ceremony will mark the first Oscars with a host in three years. While ABC has yet to announce this year’s host, it’s been reported that A-listers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Holland, Pete Davidson, and the stars of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — are all on the network’s radar as potential hosts or co-hosts.

Read on for the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations.

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” - King Richard (DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Origuitas” - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy - Belfast (Van Morrison)

“No Time to Die” - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda - Siân Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Best Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Production Design

Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

Best Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Best Visual Effects

Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible - Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home - Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies - Jay Rosenblatt

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress - Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet - Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound