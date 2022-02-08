Celebrity
The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Here: Kristen Stewart & Will Smith Earn Major Acting Nods
Stewart earns her first Oscar nod for Spencer, but Lady Gaga receives a shocking snub for House of Gucci.
Moira Rose’s favorite season (awards) is kicking into high gear. The 2022 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and they’re just as chaotic as this entire awards season. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8, and the duo proved they had enough humor and wit to emcee the awards show on March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Netflix’s film The Power of the Dog led the nominations with an impressive 12 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, and acting nods for all four of its main stars — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Dune trailed behind with 10 nominations, followed by Belfast and West Side Story with seven nods each.
Chaos reigned supreme in the Best Actress category, where Lady Gaga was shockingly snubbed for House of Gucci despite being the only contender to receive nominations at all four of the major precursor award shows, which include the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs. In fact, House of Gucci only received one nomination at all, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Instead, Kristen Stewart recovered from her SAG and BAFTA snubs to earn her first Oscar nod for Spencer, and Penelope Cruz broke through for her performance in Parallel Mothers, joining widely predicted nominees Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and Nicole Kidman.
In Best Actor, Will Smith earned his first Oscar nod in nearly 15 years for King Richard, joining Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, and Denzel Washington. Smith’s co-star Aunjanue Ellis also got in for Best Supporting Actress, which also includes Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, and Judi Dench. Elsewhere, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish both received their first Oscar nominations, landing in Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard and “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, respectively.
The 2022 ceremony will mark the first Oscars with a host in three years. While ABC has yet to announce this year’s host, it’s been reported that A-listers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Holland, Pete Davidson, and the stars of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — are all on the network’s radar as potential hosts or co-hosts.
Read on for the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Original Song
- “Be Alive” - King Richard (DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)
- “Dos Origuitas” - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- “Down to Joy - Belfast (Van Morrison)
- “No Time to Die” - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
- “Somehow You Do” - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Coda - Siân Heder
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
- Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Best Cinematography
- Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
- Dune - Joe Walker
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Production Design
- Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- The Power of the Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras
Best Costume Design
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Best Visual Effects
- Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- No Time to Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Audible - Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
- Lead Me Home - Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
- The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot
- Three Songs for Benazir - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
- When We Were Bullies - Jay Rosenblatt
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
- Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
- Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
- Writing with Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Best Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
- The Dress - Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
- The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
- On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
- Please Hold - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
- Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
- Boxballet - Anton Dyakov
- Robin Robin - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
- The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Dune - Hans Zimmer
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Best Sound
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy