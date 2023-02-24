While the 2023 SAG Awards will begin with the classic “I Am an Actor” segment, viewers won’t be able to see it on TV. After airing on TBS and TNT for the past 25 years, the TV and film awards show will stream exclusively online for the first time ever. “Our audience is streaming, and now the SAG Awards will be more accessible and available on a global scale,” the show’s executive producer, Jon Brockett, recently explained to Variety.

He also teased a “few new surprises” as the ceremony’s live broadcast transitions to a streaming format, namely the structure of show breaks which will include pre-produced packages instead of commercials. Without the constraints of traditional network TV’s scheduling, winners’ speeches will not be cut short with play-off music either.

Here’s everything else to know about the historic 2023 SAG Awards.

How To Watch The 2023 SAG Awards

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the ceremony will be available to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter and Facebook. Beginning in 2024, the SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, as part of a multi-year partnership.

The 2023 SAG Awards Nominees

Films Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the nominations with five apiece, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Woman King, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and Women Talking also earning multiple nods. In the TV categories, Ozark has four nominations, with Barry, Better Call Saul, and Only Murders in the Building each notching three. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Andrew Garfield will also present his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Sally Field with SAG’s Life Achievement Award.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2023 SAG Awards Presenters

Other confirmed 2023 SAG presenters include Zendaya, Colin Farrell, Claire Foy, Aubrey Plaza, and Amy Poehler.

Here is a list of the other stars that will be presenting during the ceremony: Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Emily Blunt (The English), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Diego Calva (Babylon), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Don Cheadle (White Noise), Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Eugene Levy (The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy), Li Jun Li (Babylon), Rooney Mara (Women Talking), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).