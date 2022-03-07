The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) and starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s reclusive orphan-slash-brooding superhero, is the latest take on the caped crusader. It joins an illustrious history of Batman films, including Christopher Nolan’s famed trilogy and Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, but boasts its own distinctive take on the superhero. So far, critics have praised Pattinson’s “excellent, committed performance,” as well as Zoë Kravitz’s “superb” performance as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

So when can audiences watch Reeves’ nearly three-hour movie at home? Below, where to stream The Batman.

Where Is The Batman Available To Stream?

If you’re looking to stream The Batman right away, sadly you’ll need to wait. As of now, the only way to see it is by heading to your local movie theater.

According to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, The Batman will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 19, after the film’s initial 45-day theatrical run. Also on that day, The Batman will be available to rent or buy on VOD streaming platforms, such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play, among others.

What Has The Reaction To The Batman Been Like?

Early reviews of The Batman have been generally positive, with many lauding the performances and the noir-inspired direction. As The Atlantic’s David Sims writes, “This interpretation is po-faced to the extreme, but Reeves’s commitment to the material and Pattinson’s preternatural grumpiness in the role make The Batman sing — though the ballad is undeniably emo.”

Much of The Batman’s darker, moodier ethos can be attributed to its characters. In a recent profile with The New York Times, Reeves said his version of Bruce Wayne-slash-Batman is less of the debonaire billionaire from films past and more “someone who hadn’t quite figured out why they were doing the thing they were doing.” He added, “I wanted to fight against any sense that Batman would remain static. I wanted the stakes of the story to challenge him in a way that shook him to his core. He has to change.”