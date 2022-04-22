Sadly, You Can’t Stream The Northman... Yet

The Northman has no shortage of star power. Director Robert Eggers’ new film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk, and more — and puts their talents to good use.

Critics have praised Eggers’ visionary Viking epic. As IndieWire’s David Ehlrich wrote on Twitter: “All you need to know about The Northman — a $90 million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers — is that every single moment of it feels like a $90 million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers.”

So how can audiences watch it from home? Below, how to stream The Northman.

When Will The Northman Be Available To Stream?

If you’re looking to stream The Northman immediately, sadly you’ll need to wait. As of its April 22 release, the film is exclusively screening in movie theaters.

So far, the studio hasn’t provided any information about when The Northman will hit streaming services. However, per The Hollywood Reporter, movies under the NBCUniversal umbrella (including Focus Features, the studio distributing The Northman in the U.S.) could be available to stream on Peacock as early as 45 days after they’re released in theaters. This means the soonest The Northman could be accessed from home is early June.

It’s likely that The Northman will also be available to rent or purchase on other VoD platforms — like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play — in due time. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About The Northman?

Early reactions from writers and critics have been exceedingly positive. Rolling Stone’s David Fear tweeted: “Imagine a Frank Frazetta painting ... suddenly came to life. For two full hours. That's #TheNorthman. I give it 5/5 cawing ravens.” Critic Tomris Laffly wrote that it’s “the kind of film whose existence feels like a miracle today,” adding: “Watching Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge epic THE NORTHMAN, I often alternated btw clapping & squeaking. Stunning choreography, gruesome in ways I still can’t fully believe.”

Eric Eisenberg, Senior Film Critic for CinemaBlend, called The Northman “spectacular,” tweeting: “It’s surprisingly Eggers’ most accessible film, but no less immersive in its authentic feel. It’s a gripping revenge story that keeps its hand around your throat & visually stunning. Compelled me to whisper "holy sh*t!" several times.”