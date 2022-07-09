The MCU has been churning out movies like hotcakes. Just two months after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness premiered, another film — Thor: Love and Thunder — has hit theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-toting Avenger-slash-Norse God, alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman; Taika Waititi, who returns as the Kronan gladiator Korg, also directs. So far, reviewers have made note of the film’s lighthearted gags and “fast paced fun,” with one critic labeling it as an “off-kilter superhero movie that is equal parts humor and heart.”

While the MCU’s action-packed movies are typically best experienced on the big screen, it’s hard to beat the comforts of home. So how can audiences watch from their living rooms? Below, how to stream Thor: Love and Thunder.

When Will Thor: Love and Thunder Be Available To Stream?

Thor: Love and Thunder will eventually make its way to Disney+ — but unfortunately, a streaming premiere date hasn’t yet been announced. Given recent industry trends, it likely won’t happen until at least 45 days after the movie’s theatrical debut, meaning the earliest it’ll be available to stream is late August or early September.

There’s also no word as to when Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on other VOD or PPV platforms — think Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Google Play, just to name a few. Bustle update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Thor: Love and Thunder?

So far, reviews for Waititi’s second MCU directorial feature have been mixed. While some critics enjoy Waititi’s clever gags, others are just, well, gagging — and not in a good way.

Manohla Dargis review for The New York Times noted how the film is “sillier than any of its predecessors,” writing: “As the movie briefly slips into a parallel realm of play and pleasure, you can feel the director Taika Waititi having a good time — and it’s infectious.” However, in a more critical review, Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawton called Thor: Love and Thunder “the worst film yet in its long line of spectaculars,” adding: “Waititi throws a Saturday night at the Olive Garden’s worth of spaghetti at the wall, precious little of it sticking. It’s non sequitur joke after non sequitur joke, one attempt at winsome quirk after another.”

