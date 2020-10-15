What We Know About Dexter's 2021 Reboot Coming To The UK

After seven years off the air, hit serial killer drama Dexter is returning for a brand new series. Michael C. Hall will reprise his role of forensic scientist Dexter Morgan throughout the upcoming reboot, whilst original show-runner Clyde Phillips will return to oversee the drama's 10-episode run. The series originally aired on FX UK on this side of the pond, and if you can't wait to delve into the show's revival, here's how to watch Dexter in the UK.

As the Radio Times reports, production on the one-off series is scheduled to get underway early next year, and Dexter is expected to begin airing on Showtime in the U.S. in autumn 2021. Details surrounding a UK airdate are yet to be announced and it's currently unclear which UK broadcaster will pick up the new series.

Given the revival has only recently been announced, it's safe to assume we can expect more news regarding Dexter's UK return in the coming months. In the meantime, viewers can stream all eight seasons of Dexter on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

The series centres on forensic technician Dexter Morgan, who works for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department by day, and leads a parallel life as a vigilante serial killer by night — with a specific desire to hunt down murderers who have slipped through the justice system. Dexter originally aired for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013, and enjoyed ratings success throughout its entire television run, the Radio Times reports.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine, commenting on the show's return. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world," he added.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the U.S. crime drama received praise from critics and audiences alike throughout the show's initial run, particularly during earlier seasons — and for his portrayal of the menacing Dexter Morgan, Hall went on to receive five lead acting Emmy nominations in a row, eventually taking home a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in 2010.