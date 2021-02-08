It's Not Clear When Framing Britney Spears will Air In The UK

Part of the New York Times Presents docuseries on FX and Hulu, Framing Britney Spears reexamines the pop star's rise to fame and the events that led up to her conservatorship in 2008. In response to the ongoing #FreeBritney movement, the film also covers the star's continuing struggle to regain control of her finances and personal life. So here's how to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK.

Framing Britney premiered in the states on Feb. 6, but there's yet to be an official air date for UK viewers. There is a possibility that Framing Britney will become available via likes Channel 4 and Prime Video, as previous Hulu shows like the The Handmaid's Tale have premiered on C4 and is currently available to stream on Prime. Bustle has reached out to reps for both C4 and Amazon Prime for more info, but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime, plenty has been said about the documentary since it premiered. Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Paramore's Haley Williams have voiced their support for the singer, with Williams tweeting: "No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

Since 2008, the singer's father Jamie Spears has been in control of her finances and personal life under a court-mandated conservatorship. According to Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, the singer is "afraid of her father" and that "she will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

By featuring interviews with former assistants, lawyers, marketing executives, and fans, Framing Britney Spears aims to "offer a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship," an official statement from the NYT reads (via Metro), "capturing the unsavoury dimensions of the American pop-star machine."