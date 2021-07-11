There’s Bad News For Any Brits Waiting On How I Met Your Father

More than seven years after the original series wrapped up for good, a prequel to the hit U.S. sitcom How I Met Your Mother is on the way. Titled How I Met Your Father, the forthcoming series will star the likes of Hilary Duff and has the seal of approval from the original show’s creators. But how can you watch How I Met Your Father in the UK?

As Digital Spy reports, How I Met Your Father will air on the streaming service Hulu in the U.S. and an official release date is yet to be announced. Here in the UK, it currently isn’t known which channel or streaming platform the sitcom will find a home on. However, Hulu is now under the control of Disney, meaning How I Met Your Father could eventually be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK. But, for now, at least, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Per Deadline, the How I Met Your Mother prequel was given the green light back in April 2021 and will centre on the character of Sophie (portrayed by Lizzie McGuire’s Hilary Duff), as she tells her son the story of how she met his father, following a similar format to the original CBS sitcom. Set in the not too distant future, the series also revolves around Sophie and her group of pals as they navigate through life and romance in the age of dating apps.

Joining Duff in the 10-episode spinoff is Promising Young Woman star Chris Lowell, who will appear in the series as Sophie’s smart, edgy, and cynical friend, Jessie. As for the original cast, it isn’t currently known whether or not Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, and Radnor will make an appearance in the Hulu sitcom. However, speaking in a recent interview, lead star and producer Duff revealed that she hopes there’ll be some “fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

Discussing the new series with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger said they are excited for the new series to get underway.

“We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City,” the pair commented. “And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice,” they added.