Hilary Duff Confirmed How I Met Your Father Will Tie Into The Original HIMYM Series

Multiple How I Met Your Mother spinoffs have been in development stages then ditched in the past few years, but finally, one is coming to fruition. Hilary Duff will star in How I Met Your Father, a HIMYM spinoff series that Hulu announced in April 2021. HIMYF will tell a similar story to its beloved predecessor — except in the complete opposite direction.

HIMYM premiered in 2005 on CBS and ran for nine seasons, telling the story of how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) met his wife and the mother of his children, who was only revealed in the final season. While many spinoff details, including casting and the premiere date, are being kept under wraps for now, rest assured that HIMYF will be connected to the original series in unexpected ways. The Lizzie McGuire and Younger star told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on May 6, “I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit, but it does tie in.”

What’s The Plot Of How I Met Your Father?

How I Met Your Father will focus on Sophie (Duff), who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, using the original series’ structure of flashbacks and narrative voiceovers. The spinoff will be set in New York City (but filmed in Los Angeles), just like its predecessor, and “flash back” to 2021, when Sophie and her friends are figuring out their futures, finding out who they are, and navigating the world of dating — dating apps included — in the city. Duff will also serve as a producer on the show, which will be executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us; Love, Victor).

As she told Cagle, Duff is most looking forward to meeting her new TV family and excited to see how Sophie will grow as the series goes on, teasing that she’ll have many options for suitors. “There’s so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it’s Sophie and then three dudes,” she said. “So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the one, and who was the father? And you get to go through all of Sophie's young experience of finding love and dating and what that’s like in the modern world.”

Who’s In The Cast Of How I Met Your Father?

No casting details for HIMYF have been announced — aside from Duff getting the lead role. There’s also no confirmation of whether anyone from the original cast of HIMYM, including Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, and Radnor, will make a guest appearance or even reprise their roles on the spinoff. But no worries, Duff is already advocating for their return. “Hopefully we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast,” she teased in the interview.

How I Met Your Father Trailer And Release Date

Production for How I Met Your Father has yet to start, so it will be a while before fans can see a trailer for the show. The first season will comprise of 10 episodes and stream on Hulu, which has yet to announce a premiere date for the show. However, based on Duff’s excitement, it will be worth the wait.