Celebrated actor Kenneth Branagh is also known for his work behind the scenes, having produced two Agatha Christie adaptations – Murder On The Orient Express and Death On The Nile – and a Marvel epic, Thor: The Dark World. Now he has turned his hand to writing, and his new project, entitled Belfast, is already attracting Oscar Buzz and much excitement among critics. But what is Belfast about, and when can you catch it in cinemas? Here’s what you need to know about the film ahead of its release later this year.

What Is Belfast About?

Belfast is described as “a personal and joyful story about the power of memory” and is set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. The semi-autobiographical film is inspired by Branagh’s own upbringing in the city at the start of The Troubles.

The movie follows Buddy, a young boy experiencing the joys and heartbreaks of adolescence, including first loves and childhood friendships. However, set against the backdrop of an increasingly divided Belfast, the tale also offers a very personal window into an important and devastating historic event. “With his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life,” reads the synopsis.

Who Stars In Belfast?

The Belfast cast list reads like a who’s who of A-listers, led by none other than Jamie Dornan as Buddy’s father and Caitríona Balfe as his mother.

Newcomer Jude Hill plays a young Buddy and in the film also includes performances from Judi Dench, Colin Morgan, Ciarán Hinds, and Lara McDonnell.

When Will Belfast Come To Cinemas?

If you’re keen to give Belfast a watch, you won’t be waiting long. In fact, the movie will be released across UK cinemas on November 12, 2021.

Is There A Trailer For Belfast?

Can’t wait until November 12? Fear not. In the mean time, you can already check out the trailer now.