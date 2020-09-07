Based on Matt Ruff's 2016 book of the same name, and developed by Micha Green, HBO’s Lovecraft Country manages to seamlessly merge horror and sci-fi with cultural commentary thrown in for good measure. So, how can you watch Lovecraft Country in the UK? The new thriller everyone is raving about.

The 10-part series is set in the Jim Crow era and follows Atticus Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) on a road trip to find his missing father. Accompanying Atticus is his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett). Along the way, the three road trippers realise that not only do they have to deal with Jim Crow laws but there's also supernatural monsters to worry about it.

While Lovecraft Country is available for U.S. watchers on HBO, in the UK the new series is available to watch on Monday nights on Sky Atlantic or you can catch up on NOW TV.

Green (whose writing credits include Sons of Anarchy, Heroes, and Underground) isn't the only behind-the-scenes name to get excited about with this series. King of the Black horror renaissance Jordan Peele and Star Trek and Star Wars revivalist JJ Abrams are producers – so you know you’re in safe hands. With his 2017 smash hit Get Out and second film Us, Peele has shown he has a real knack for using the horror genre to highlight actual horrors in our society, like racism.

The origins for the story actually comes from H.P Lovecraft, a famous horror author born in 1890 who birthed the Lovecraftian style and the fictional world of Lovecraft. The writer was also well known for his seriously racist beliefs and ideologies, leading to Ruff’s novel, which uses Lovecraft’s world as a social commentary of his own racism.