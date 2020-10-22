It's safe to say that we've missed Lena Dunham's genius since her hit TV show Girls ended. Thankfully, now she's back: this time directing and executive producing a new HBO series called Industry. Guaranteed to be another huge success, the show is set to take our TV screens by storm this winter. But when is it out and what is it about? Here's what you need to know, including how to watch Industry in the UK.

Lena Dunham first announced the new project back in June 2019, when she revealed she had moved to Wales. "AHHHH! I'm so excited to announce I’m directing & executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY," she wrote, before explaining that her London-based show would centre around the cutthroat world of investment banking and international finance. "Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place," she added.

The show — which has a two minute trailer out on YouTube — will follow the lives of young graduates vying for a few select roles at a top investment bank in London. Industry will explore how company culture, sex, drugs, and relationships, all form the characters' lives within their fast-paced careers.

Starring in the show are a number of recognisable names including The Tattooed Heart's Myha’la Herrold, Cobra's Marisa Abela, Marcella's Harry Lawtey, Skins' Freya Mavor, and Game Of Thrones' Will Tudor.

Like Girls before it, the programme was created with U.S. broadcaster HBO. But the good news is that it will be available to watch in the UK — although it's so far unclear exactly when. Several sources, including Radio Times, have confirmed that the series will be landing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. As it i hitting screen in the U.S. on November 9, we would expect the UK release to follow.

Watch this space.