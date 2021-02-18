Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, The Father follows an ageing patriarch as his recent dementia diagnosis slowly worsens. Adapted from the French play of the same name, it’s already becoming a steady Oscar favourite. It’s due for release on March 12 in the UK, but due to the ongoing closure of cinemas, you’re probably wondering where it’ll be available to watch. So here’s how to watch The Father in the UK.

As of yet, there aren’t official details as to how you’ll be able to watch The Father. However, other recent films released by its distributor Lionsgate have been made available where you’d expect to rent movies so it’s possible that The Father will follow a similar path. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, for example, is available to rent via services like Sky, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Youtube, and BT TV, so it's working keeping an eye on those platforms come March 12 if cinemas are still closed.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Festival last January, follows Anthony (played by Hopkins) as he experiences the decline of his mental state due to dementia. Anthony’s daughter Anne (Colman) moves in to help her ailing father, eventually hiring a nurse (Imogen Poots) to provide additional care.

Adapted from Florian Zeller’s award-winning French play, The Father is also written and directed by the playwright. In both the film and the play, Zeller wanted the audience to experience dementia through the perspective of the person dealing with it, rather than someone on the outside looking in.

“I wanted the film to have two perspectives at the same time,” Zeller explained to Deadline. “The father’s perspective – to put the audience in this unique position as if they were in the main character’s head – but strangely, at the same time, to have this other door to open, a more emotional door, which is about what do you do with the people you love when they are starting to lose their bearings?”

The Father is set for release on March 12, 2021.