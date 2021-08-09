How To Watch The Paralympics In The UK

As Tokyo 2020 came to a close on Aug. 8 Team GB’s Olympians walked away with an impressive 64 medals. With 22 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals they’ve matched the success that they had at London 2012. But if you’re not ready to give up your sofa sports commentating just yet then you’re in luck. The Paralympics start in a few short weeks and here’s how to watch it in the UK.

Tokyo is preparing to welcome thousands more athletes, coaches, and loved ones from 100 different countries to start the next half of the games. With athletics, rugby, and tennis on the timetable, you won’t want to miss it. All you have to do is combat the time difference.

Which UK Networks Are Showing The Paralympics 2021?

Channel 4 are taking over for the Paralympics coverage for Tokyo 2020. According to their website, they will host over 300 hours of Paralympics coverage on Channel 4 and More 4. Coverage will come from Tokyo, Leeds, and London. Channel 4 have also worked on a Paralympics Microsite which will give sports fans access to 16 live streams and over 1,000 hours of live sport.

Seasoned sports broadcasters Ade Adepitan, Clare Balding, Sophie Morgan, JJ Chalmers, and Ed Jackson will be leading the coverage. Lee McKenzie and Vick Hope will also report from Tokyo. And you can also expect a lot of laughs in the after events analysis as The Last Leg’s Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will present a daily show from the UK with Rosie Jones providing insights in Japan.

The channel will also broadcast a Paralympics Breakfast show, live coverage throughout the day, Paralympics Today in Tokyo with Ade Adepitan, analysis from Balding, and overnight live coverage.

When do the Paralympics start and end?

The opening ceremony for the Paralympics will air on Aug. 24, two weeks after the end of the Olympics. Little is currently known about the opening ceremony but, if the Olympic ceremony is anything to go on, viewers can expect fireworks, futuristic light displays, and a first glimpse at the Paralympians who will be representing Team GB.

The events will begin a day later (on Aug. 25) and coverage will continue until the final day on Sept. 5 which will be the last day when athletes will have the opportunity to secure themselves a medal before the closing ceremony.

Where Can You Find The Timetable For The Paralympics?

The Tokyo 2020 website details that over 13 days athletes will compete in 539 events, representing 22 sports in 21 venues. You can read the schedule in full on the Olympics website.

The games will open with swimming, wheelchair fencing, and cycling track on Aug. 25 and wheelchair basketball, athletics, and sitting volleyball are among some of the last events to air before the closing ceremony.