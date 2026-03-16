Shane and Ilya’s Heated Rivalry romance has quickly become a fan-favorite pairing for the ages. And now, viewers are equally enthused about the stars’ respective love lives in real life.

On March 15, Hudson Williams attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his girlfriend, Katelyn Larson. Their looks both brought sartorial drama to the outing, which, it turns out, marks a sweet milestone in their relationship timeline.

Date-Night Debut

Both Williams and Larson embraced the naked-dressing trend for the big night. Williams wore a sheer black top with an accompanying train (he called it “slutty... tastefully” in a Vanity Fair getting-ready video) while Larson sported a lacy black gown with torso and décolletage cutouts.

Though you wouldn’t know it by their expert posing, this is the couple’s first red carpet together. It comes one month after Williams confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day, when he took to Instagram to share a collection of loved-up photos and reflected on their time together.

“With me since my 2000 gold Mazda protege smoked and squealed and I had no job,” Williams wrote of Larson, a Vancouver tattoo artist.

Earlier in the evening, Canada’s Etalk asked Williams if his DMs have changed since going IG-official. And while he hasn’t been checking — “I’m sure they’re probably the exact same,” he joked — he voiced his gratitude for fans who support Larson and the couple.

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“Just to see [them] take her in stride, and people, all the lovely fans supporting her, even though she’s not even trying to be out there, or be really perceived,” Williams said. “She’s always like, ‘I don’t want to be perceived!’ But they’re still just being really warm, from what I’ve been told, and that’s really nice.”

An Adorable Nod

Larson also made an appearance in Williams’ Vanity Fair video, where she relaxed on a couch alongside Williams’ friend, filmmaker Zack Fonzovs.

“That’s Katelyn, my girlfriend,” Williams said, prompting a small laugh from Larson. “So I got good people around. I got everyone with me, and they’re my little family. And they’re keeping me safe, like I’m an incubated little chicklet or something.”

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While the video and accompanying red carpet provide a look into Williams and Larson’s relationship, you probably shouldn’t expect the couple to be all over your feed now. In a January appearance on Evan Ross Katz’s Shut Up Evan podcast, Williams said it’s important for him to maintain “some semblance of privacy” in the midst of his newfound exposure.

Speaking of photos taken of him or his castmates in public, for example, Williams acknowledged that he understands the inclination. But, he added, “It is maybe not nefarious, but it’s not sweet, and it’s not fully welcomed. It doesn’t make us feel safe, or really like we can disarm. We feel very always on defense.”